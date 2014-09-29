VIDEO LESSON - How To Trade AB=CD Pattern

AB=CD Pattern

Identify the start of the trend (point A to point B) Once the market begins to retrace at Point B, use Fibonacci lines to measure a retracement

Point C is the Fibonacci line where the retracement ends

Point D is the next top in the trend. The distance from Point A to Point B is equal to Point C to Point D.

The AB=CD pattern is a price structure where each price leg is equivalent. The Fibonacci numbers in the pattern must occur at specific points. In an ideal AB=CD, the C point must retrace to either a 0.618 or 0.786. This retracement sets up the BC projection that should converge at the completion of the AB=CD and be either a 1.27 or 1.618. It is important to note that a .618 retracement at the C point will result in a 1.618 BC projection. A .786 retracement at the C point will result in a 1.27 projection. The most important consideration to remember is that the BC projection should converge closely with the completion of the AB=CD.A look at how to trade the AB=CD Pattern. There are a few key steps:



