Student finance careers events and competitions for the week ahead

Are you a student who wants to work in finance? Now’s the time for you to hone your pitch. – Banks everywhere are accepting applications (we have a Singapore/Hong Kong deadlines timetable here and a London deadlines timetable here). Most banks close summer analyst (AKA summer intern) applications in October. They also spend the next few months touring ‘target universities’ and networking with students.

Here’s what’s coming up next week. Where possible, we’ve focused on events that are not specific to one school only….(We’ll be running this event list every week. Email us at editor@efinancialcareers.com if you’ve got an event you’d like to add.)

Online finance competition:

Modeloff: The third ‘annual financial modelling world championships’ (yes, really) are being held on October 5th. Known as ‘Modeloff’, they’re basically an online competition for students who want to work in finance. You can find out more here. Registrations are already open. Now’s the time to register and to get practicing.

European finance conference:

Futures in Finance Conference, Southampton: The conference actually happens on October 18th and 19th, but applications are already open here. You can see the agenda here. There should be presentations on investment banking, equity research, trading, financial technology and asset management.

JPMorgan’s running a virtual ‘livetalk’ session for U.S. black and hispanic students

JPMorgan’s got a livetalk session for black and hispanic students happening on Tuesday September 30th. You’ll need to sign up here no later than September 29th.

JPMorgan’s running a virtual ‘livetalk’ for all students interested in research careers

JPMorgan’s also running a livetalk for all students interested in research careers. Sign up here for the talk on September 30th.

JPMorgan’s running a virtual ‘livetalk’ for students interested in risk careers

Sign up here for the talk on Wednesday October 1st.

Morgan Stanley’s holding a women in finance event in Dublin

Morgan Stanley is running a women’s event in Dublin on September 30th. You can apply by emailing your CV and explanation of why you want to attend to graduaterecruitmenteurope@morganstanley.com. Include “Dublin Women’s Event” in the subject line.

Morgan Stanley is running an event for French engineering students:

Morgan Stanley is also running a Paris-based event for French engineering students. If you want to attend, email ‘graduaterecruitmenteurope@morganstanley.com’ and write “Engineering Schools Presentation” in the subject line.

UBS is running an event for U.S. students interested in exploring investment banking in Asia on October 6th

UBS is inviting US students to apply for an information session on careers in Asia at its New York office on October 6th. You can apply here. Applications need to be in by September 29th.