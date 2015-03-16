The Wall Street Bitcoin Alliance (WSBA) has been launched to promote digital currency and Blockchain technology adoption in the financial markets

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The news regarding the formation of the advocacy group came when it circulated a press release that says the founders are pleased announce the launch and willing to work towards greater interest of disruptive technology.
The WSBA told that “WSBA, an organization comprised of business and technology executives and leaders within the financial industry, including banks, broker-dealers, institutional investors and hedge funds. The WSBA mission is to guide and promote comprehensive adoption of digital currency*and Blockchain technology across financial markets.”
The founders of the advocacy group believe that it will execute on the strategy to expand the reach of virtual currency and Blockchain technology by engaging with regulators, policymakers and technology innovators. They will guide the public dialogue about Bitcoin and*Blockchain technology, so that the financial markets can realize the full potential of the same.
The press release from the group says that the formation of the advocacy group is to address the issues Bitcoin is facing despite its potential. Talking to media professionals Ron Quaranta, Executive Director of WSBA said that Bitcoin and Blockchain technology and*protocols represent a seismic shift in how financial markets.
The WSBA told that “WSBA, an organization comprised of business and technology executives and leaders within the financial industry, including banks, broker-dealers, institutional investors and hedge funds. The WSBA mission is to guide and promote comprehensive adoption of digital currency*and Blockchain technology across financial markets.”
The founders of the advocacy group believe that it will execute on the strategy to expand the reach of virtual currency and Blockchain technology by engaging with regulators, policymakers and technology innovators. They will guide the public dialogue about Bitcoin and*Blockchain technology, so that the financial markets can realize the full potential of the same.
The press release from the group says that the formation of the advocacy group is to address the issues Bitcoin is facing despite its potential. Talking to media professionals Ron Quaranta, Executive Director of WSBA said that Bitcoin and Blockchain technology and*protocols represent a seismic shift in how financial markets.