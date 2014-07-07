Weekly Outlook: 2014, July 06 - 13

The dollar managed to beat the euro and the yen, but stayed behind the mighty pound and the recovering loonie. Will these trends continue? The FOMC Meeting Minutes, Australian, Canadian employment figures and the rate decision in the UK are the main market movers on FX calendar. Here is an outlook on the top events this week.

The US labor market is certainly picking up, with a gain of 288K jobs and another drop of the unemployment rate to 6.1%. This has been the fifth straight month where job gains surpassed 200,000 positions. Job growth averaged 231,000 per month in the first half of the year. Is this enough to move the Fed? In the euro-zone, Draghi maintained a dovish message, leaving the door wide open to QE. The pound enjoyed positive PMIs and continued advancing against both currencies. The Australian dollar suffered a blow from the RBA after reaching highs while another commodity currency, the C$,enjoyed its momentum. Let’s start,