Ginseng Zing Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 shot ginseng bitters

1/2 shot vodka or whisky

juice of 1 orange

juice of 1 lime

1 shot spiced ginger simple syrup

champagne, ginger beer or soda

1/2"x2" strip orange rind

orange rind twists





Instructions:

In a shaker with one or two cubes of ice, combine ginseng bitters, vodka or whisky, orange & lime juices and ginger simple syrup. Shake hard. Fill champagne glasses up half way and top with champagne, ginger beer or soda, if you want less of a kick. Top the champagne with a squeeze of orange rind, then hang a twist on the rim.

