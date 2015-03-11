Other

Ginseng Zing Cocktail Recipe

11 March 2015, 04:15
Ingredients:

 

1/2 shot ginseng bitters

1/2 shot vodka or whisky

juice of 1 orange

juice of 1 lime

1 shot spiced ginger simple syrup

champagne, ginger beer or soda

1/2"x2" strip orange rind

orange rind twists

Instructions:

 

In a shaker with one or two cubes of ice, combine ginseng bitters, vodka or whisky, orange & lime juices and ginger simple syrup. Shake hard. Fill champagne glasses up half way and top with champagne, ginger beer or soda, if you want less of a kick. Top the champagne with a squeeze of orange rind, then hang a twist on the rim.

 

