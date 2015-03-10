My VPS Running on Linux Ubuntu

One of the accounts I've started trading. It combines an EA trader that focus on the EUR/USD while the other part of the account I trade manually with very small position sizes.

This is the KRDP application under Linux Ubuntu. I personally prefer the Gnome desktop, though at times I will use Unity . KRDP works just as well as Windows RDP, I usually don't trouble have making the connection to my VPS account. It's quite stable and fast. I'll write an article about this at some point. Along with the basic Android apps, this pretty much handles what I need, especially with autotrading.

If you're an Android user, you know one of the great things about it is having multiple desktops that are able to sort applications. This is one of the main reasons I use Linux and the Gnome desktop. I could have numerous desktops, one for each broker I use, or one for each strategy. There's no clutter and confusion from chart to chart, VPS to browser, and/or even non related Forex applications. So it's really about work flow and organization.

