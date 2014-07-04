Gold
Forecasts

Gold

4 July 2014, 04:52
Minh Nguyen Nam
Minh Nguyen Nam
0
187
Gold price forecast 7/4/2014

Due to positive economic news yesterday of the USA, gold price tested the deepest level 1309.00 of this week . However, gold price has been rebounded shortly  and is trading around at 1319.00-1321.00 now. Anyway the momentum is weakened and the market is doubting about the situations in Iraqi politics as well as Ukraine.

As according to the analysis graph below shows, gold will likely be trading at around from 1306.80-1328.18 of this  this week.


Support and Resistance Points for Trading on 04/7/2014 onlyAverage of Pivot Points
S1S2S3R1R2R3Sell atBuy at
1318.0656 1315.2961 1309.5228 1323.8389 1326.8428 1332.6161 1314.2948 1327.7659 1321.0694

#Gold_daily_analysis