Gold price forecast 7/4/2014



Due to positive economic news yesterday of the USA, gold price tested the deepest level

1309.00 of this week . However, gold price has been rebounded shortly and is trading around at 1319.00-1321.00 now. Anyway the momentum is weakened and the market is doubting about the situations in Iraqi politics as well as Ukraine .



As according to the analysis graph below shows, gold will likely be trading at around from 1306.80-1328.18 of this this week.



