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Gold price forecast 7/4/2014
Due to positive economic news yesterday of the USA, gold price tested the deepest level 1309.00 of this week . However, gold price has been rebounded shortly and is trading around at 1319.00-1321.00 now. Anyway the momentum is weakened and the market is doubting about the situations in Iraqi politics as well as Ukraine.
Due to positive economic news yesterday of the USA, gold price tested the deepest level 1309.00 of this week . However, gold price has been rebounded shortly and is trading around at 1319.00-1321.00 now. Anyway the momentum is weakened and the market is doubting about the situations in Iraqi politics as well as Ukraine.
As according to the analysis graph below shows, gold will likely be trading at around from 1306.80-1328.18 of this this week.
|Support and Resistance Points for Trading on 04/7/2014 only
|Average of Pivot Points
|S1
|S2
|S3
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Sell at
|Buy at
|1318.0656
|1315.2961
|1309.5228
|1323.8389
|1326.8428
|1332.6161
|1314.2948
|1327.7659
|1321.0694