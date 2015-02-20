10 Friday Reads - Why Nasdaq in 2015 is not the same as 2000, Our Taste for Alcohol, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon letter and more

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon letter to associates regarding minimum salaries (Walmart) see also A stimulus plan for the heretofore unstimulated (TRB)

A stimulus plan for the heretofore unstimulated (TRB) Revealed: The experts Apple hired to build an electric car (9to5 mac)



Why Nasdaq in 2015 is not the same as 2000 (Irrelevant Investor)



Your Alpha is My Beta (Gestaltu)



2015 Breakthrough Technologies (MIT Technology Review)



These are Not the (Modeling Assumptions About) Droids You are Looking For (Growth Econ)



Our Amazingly Plastic Brains: Mental and physical exercise can keep the brain fit and help it recover capacities lost to disease and trauma (WSJ)



Greenlandic fjords and viking ruins await your discovery in Google Maps (Google Lat Long) see also You owe it to yourself to check out Google’s amazing Street View images of Greenland (BGR)



You owe it to yourself to check out Google’s amazing Street View images of Greenland (BGR) Has Ayn Rand’s day as a business guru finally passed? (LA Times)



Our Taste for Alcohol Goes Back Millions of Years (Scientific American)



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