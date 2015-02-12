All Blogs / My Trading All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules My Trading Admir 12 February 2015, 12:23 21021222 0 100 What a wonderful day!I hope that you too have been a super day. #Admir To add comments, please log in or register Admir My Trading 100 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 18 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 15 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 22 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 24 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 22 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 26 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 24 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 1 199 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 33 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB