USING STRATEGY TOWAVE. TRADES 09.02-11.02.2015 (+49 pips USDJPY)

12 February 2015, 00:51
Vitaliy Zaporozhskiy
Examples of trades with strategy using indicator ToWave. After that - weekly results 05.02-11.02.2015 (+149 pips). Summary from 15.01-11.02.2015 +582 pips. Strategy was described in my blog early.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/312436 

 There are 6 trades may be possible during 3 days.

Case 1 - buy, M15 trend is crossed in direction of H1-trend; loss -19 pips;

Case 2 - buy, M15 trend is crossed in direction of H1-trend; loss -8 pips; 

Case 3 - sell, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend;   loss -13 pips;

Case 4-  sell, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; did'nt open;

Case 5 - buy, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; profit +68 pips; 

Case 6- buy,  M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; profit +60 pips.

Weekly results: +149 pips, +124$, +8% to deposit

Charts: Н1, М15 (cases 1,2,3), М15 (cases 4,5), М15(cases 6), weekly report

 

 

 

 

 