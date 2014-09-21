Summary Review Hybrid Grid weeks 38/39

Click here to read the full article

In this article I will provide my view on the EUR/GBP and briefly on the EUR/CAD and NZD/USD. These are the pairs that I am currently interested in or was interested in last week for trading with the Hybrid Grid strategy.

- All trades are based on specific rules according to the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy.

This full aticle will provide:

The weekly currency score for the major currencies.

The weekly currency chart for the interesting pairs.

The daily(timing) chart for the interesting pairs.

Possible positions for the coming week and positions taken.





CURRENCY SCORE See Currency score explained for more details The USD, GBP, CAD are very strong. The JPY, EUR and AUD are the weakest currencies. The best pairs to look at are a combination of those pairs.

The EUR and JPY seems the best pairs to go short because the AUD seems to have a temporary dip according to the currency score chart of this currency and may recover soon.

The JPY pairs are heavily overbought for the strong currencies and for this reason the EUR seems the better currency to go short with.

The EUR/USD is still heavily oversold and for this reason the EUR/CAD and EUR/GBP seem to be the better pairs to take positions.

since the EUR/GBP is having a better currency score and a better ranking and rating list the preferred pair for going short on the EUR is the EUR/GBP.

For the coming week EUR/GBP is the best pairs to trade. This is one of the interesting pair combinations according to the strategy rules for the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy, see FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid.

Last week (pending) orders were placed for the EUR/CAD and NZD/USD and profit was made on 6 positions.