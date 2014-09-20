AUDCAD WEEK 39

Summery:

Primary Trend: Bullish (see down peak red dot)



Secondary Trend: Bearish (see last zigzag)



Resistance: 0,99400 (FIBO 100)

Support: 0,97500 (FIBO 161.8)

Comment: a downtrend started on secondary trend since previous post (2 bars ago) and the price came out from the overbought zone pointing directly to FIBO 161.8 level after a breakdown of FIBO 100.



Suggestion: On next closing bar if price doesn't breakdown support level it could be a good entry for a long position otherwise will be a strong short opportunity continuing downtrend with a take profit on FIBO 261.8. With a breakdown of support level we may also see an entry inside the Oversold zone.



Good Luck!







