The top 20 universities globally for getting a job in finance

The QS World University rankings are out. In the British press, there’s excitement over the fact that four of the all-round top six universities are based in the UK. However, if you want to work in banking and finance it won’t necessarily help if you go to a university that excels at modern history or English literature: you really need to study at a university a reputation for excellence in economics. In particular, you want to go to a university where employers really rate the economics course.

Fortunately QS splits out its rankings both by subject area and by employer reputation. Below we have listed the top twenty university courses globally for economics and econometrics, ranked according to employer reputation. There are some surprises. With the exception of Harvard, the U.S. Ivy League is not so hot. And where is the Stockholm School of Economics?

1. University of Cambridge. Employer reputation: 100

2. University of Oxford. Employer reputation: 99.9

3. Harvard University. Employer reputation: 97.5

4. London School of Economics: 96.4

5. National University of Singapore: 94.1

6. London Business School 92.5

7. MIT 91.3

8. Stanford University 90.1

9. The University of New South Wales 89.6

10. The University of Tokyo 89.0

11. The University of Sydney 87.5

12. The University of Hong Kong 86.4

13. Peking University 86.2

14. Bocconi 86.1

15. Monash University 84.8

16. Yale University 83.5

17. Seoul National University 82.6

18. Tsinghua University 82.4

=18. Columbia University 82.4

19. The University of Queensland 82.2

20. The University of Berkeley California 81