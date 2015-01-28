All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts NZDUSD 28 January 2015, 15:42 radzee ajan 0 110 Current trade price was too close to the trend line, and this shows to sell entry will occur when stochastic has exceeded 80. #Entry for NZDUSD 28.01.2015 Source To add comments, please log in or register NZDUSD Charts 110 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 9 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 23 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 28 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 22 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 30 0 1 BTCUSD — the same indicator reads 377 times larger on one timeframe than another Statistics 37 0 What is the best day of the week to trade Apple? Statistics 32 0 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 28 0 1 199 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 33 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB