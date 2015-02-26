HeikinAshi Simple Strategy

This is a simple yet very effective trading strategy that works on all timeframes and all pairs.

Chart Set Up - Heikin Ashi Candlesticks

Multiple TF Analysis.

One window will have the Daily HAC and the other window will have the intraday HAC. It can be any timeframe, However i prefer to use 1Hr charts as it gives better results.

Step 1 - Check the Daily HAC. IF the current and previous bar is Bearish, we will only Sell and if the current and previous bar is Bullish, we will only Buy.

Step 2 - Go to the lower TF HAC and wait for the same HAC bar to form. i.e if Daily HAC is Bearish, then wait for Bear candle to form and vice versa for Longs.

Step 3 - Place a sell stop or a buy stop order at the low/high of the bar. Stop Loss at 2 Bar High/Low. Keep Trailing it to 2 Bar high low once you are entered into position.

That's it folks. Successful strategies need to be simple.

thanks



