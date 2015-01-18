EURUSD Likely Going 1.1000?

Based on my analysis using Ichimoku, the EURUSD pair might be going toward the 1.1000 area or even lower. On the chart, the Yellow box depicted initial support and resistance for this pair. I will be looking for short trade on this pair for next week trade, and I might also take any pullback move and corrective move from here. The price action says it all, the bear still in control on this pair.

Following the Swiss shock last Thursday, several brokers really affected by the move. Here's some initial list of brokers affected by the Swiss shock.

I am using FxOpen, HotForex and FxPrimus for my trading, and all were luckily manage to survive the trauma. A great lesson here for all of us guys.

Happy trading for next week.