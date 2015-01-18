Excel Markets - Insolvency Update

As a follow up to our email Jan. 15, we are contacting you with an update regarding closing out your Excel Markets trading account balance by processing the final withdrawal you have already requested, or we expect you to request over the coming days.

Since we announced Jan. 15 that Global Brokers NZ Ltd. has ceased trading, our Finance Team has been endeavouring to process all client withdrawal requests as a matter of priority and many clients have already received their funds. To facilitate the most expeditious handling of an unprecedented high volume of requests on a ‘first in, first out’ basis, we shall arrange for batch payments to be made on 3 days next week, as outlined below:

For Credit Card (CCWs); Debit Card (DCWs); MoneyBookers (MBWs); and Neteller (NTW):



Withdrawal Submitted Expected Batch Processing Date Funds Received Thu 15th Jan & Fri 16th Jan Tues 20th Jan Same day Mon 19th Jan & Tue 21st Jan Thu 22nd Jan Same day Wed 22nd & Thu 23rd Fri 23rd Jan Same day

For Wires (WWs):



Withdrawal Submitted Expected Batch Processing Date Funds Received Thu 15th Jan & Fri 16th Jan Mon 19th Jan +2/3 business days

Wire withdrawal requests submitted from Mon 19th onwards will be processed and sent on the day they are received, with funds received by clients to their bank accounts 2/3 business days later.

Please rest assured that ALL client withdrawals will be processed and sent as closely to the schedule above as is possible, so please bear with us safe in the knowledge that your payment will arrive as soon as we can get it to you.

We appreciate your understanding and patience while we handle this major undertaking to get all of our clients paid as quickly as possible.

Please do not hesitate to contact our Support Team by email to support@excelmarkets.com for any further clarifications required, or should you have a questions on any other matter not addressed above.

Best Regards,

Excel Markets, Global Brokers NZ Ltd.

(Tel)

+64 4 488 0021

(Fax) +64 9 353 1630

support@excelmarkets.com

Global Brokers NZ Ltd. is an Authorized Futures Dealer regulated by the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA). All Excel Markets accounts are held and maintained by Global Brokers NZ Ltd.