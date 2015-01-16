The relationship between opposing and attracting currency pairs

if you are aware of opposing and attracting currency pairs, I think during the past few days you noticed that this pairs were showing off in a rewarding manner. Although the market was volatile but it was very fruitful if you are aware of such pairs and you would have had a double or even triple size profit your risk .

The secret of grabbing such profits with your both hands " lies in the principle of trading with a fairly determined risk and what you are comfortable of loosing in the market.

The rest is like grabbing a candy from a baby .consider opposing and attracting currency pair if you are clueless of such pairs they are simply pairs that attract or oppose each other during a market trend, i.e all currencies pairs which their base currency is the us dollar will attract each other during a trend but cross currencies to the us dollar will oppose the trend , a simple e.g would be the behaviour of the usdjpy,usdcad,usdchf to the eurousd, gbpusd ,audusd if you can analyse this pairs during this weeks sessions you will see which pairs attract and which pairs oppose.

by Mzoks



