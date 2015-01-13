Oil price decline sends Australian market lower again

Further slumps in oil prices have seen the Australian share market once again down, following Wall Street.

The benchmark WTI price declined about 5 per cent to over $US46 a barrel. The slump echoed in Asia's benchmark Tapis crude price, which has fallen below $US50 a barrel for the first time since 2009, to $US48.88. The slump has continued to drag Australian energy companies lower, given that gas prices and contracts are benchmarked to crude oil.



Oil Search was off more than 2 per cent, Woodside 1.75 per cent and Santos 1 per cent to $7.21.

Iron ore traded little better, with the key Chinese Tianjin spot price back below $US70 a tonne, at $US68.50. That dashed hopes of a bottom in the market, and saw small miners like Atlas smashed - it was down 11 per cent to 20 cents.

Fortescue was off more than 5 per cent, while the two low-cost big players, BHP Paribas and Rio Tinto, fell a little less than 2 per cent.

The major banks generally failed to offer support, with three of the four falling.

The Commonwealth was worst, down 0.4 per cent, while Westpac posted a mere six-cent gain to $33.40.

The retail sector was mixed, with Woolworths down and Wesfarmers a little higher, and JB Hi-Fi up 1.7 per cent while Myer fell the same amount.

Airlines benefited from the fall in oil, with Virgin climbing 3.5 per cent and Qantas almost 1 per cent on cheaper jet fuel prices.

Another bulwark against bigger falls was Telstra - the market heavyweight telco was up 1.2 per cent to $6.11.

Gold miner Newcrest also rose nearly 4 per cent as the precious metal jumped to $US1,235 an ounce.

The Australian dollar held its ground, fetching 81.6 US cents and 69 euro cents just after 5:00pm (AEDT).