Monthly ranking and rating January / Sun. 11-Jan-2015. Analysis on 3 time frames with the Ichimoku & MACD indicator

This weekend the first articles are published based on the monthly strategy. This article will be prepared every last Sunday of the month for the coming month and updated on the second Sunday of the month. This longer term strategy does not differ much from the weekly strategy. There are 3 important differences:
- The decisions are based on the monthly chart instead of the weekly chart and the timing is based on the weekly chart instead of the daily chart. There is no context chart.
- There is also more emphasis on taking carry trades because positions will be held longer.
- The profit target is 1/4 ATR of the monthly chart instead
of the weekly chart.
Besides the Monthly Ranking and Rating list provided here I will also prepare this month the Monthly Currency Score list on the first Sunday of the month which will support my analysis for trading in the coming month which is then followed by my Review on the Monthly FxTaTrader strategy on the third Sunday of the month. The articles will be published once a month during the month and one article every weekend.
When looking at the Top 10 in the Monthly Ranking and Rating list provided here we can see that for the coming month the following stronger currencies are well represented:
USD(4x), NZD(3x) and the GBP(3X). The EUR(4x) is clearly the weaker currency followed by the JPY(3x).
A nice combination for the coming month(s) may be e.g.:
- EUR/USD with the NZD/JPY
- EUR/NZD with the AUD/USD
- USD/JPY with the EUR/CAD
- GBP/JPY eith the USD/CHF
This month (pending) orders were placed for the EUR/NZD. Profit has been made on 2 postitions and another 2 are still open. More details on the traded pairs will be provided in my strategy article that will be published also this month. The possible positions for coming month for the strategy will then also be described.
FxTaTrader Forex monthly ranking and rating January / Sun. 11-Jan-2014
Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every month the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared on the last Sunday of the month for the coming month. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.
There will be 1 update during the month on
the second Sunday of the month. The Weekly and Daily chart will then be analyzed
and updated.
This makes that there will be no more than 15 trading days between each update in case of a period with maximum 3 weeks in between. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the daily, meaning 15 price bars/candlesticks.
Although the explanation may seem simple and clear there is always risk involved. I added a disclaimer to my blog for this purpose.
