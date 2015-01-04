FX Weekly ranking and rating Wk01 / Sun. 04-Jan-2015. Analysis on 4 time frames with the Ichimoku & MACD indicator

When looking at the Top 10 in the Weekly Ranking and Rating list we can see that for the coming week the following stronger currencies are well represented:
USD(5x) and the NZD(4x). The EUR(3x) is clearly the weaker currency followed by the JPY(2x) and the AUD(2x).
A nice combination for coming week may be e.g:
- EUR/USD with the NZD/JPY
- EUR/NZD with the AUD/USD
- USD/JPY with the EUR/GBP
FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk01 / Sun. 04-Jan-2015
There will be 2 updates during the week on
Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed
and updated.
This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.
_______________________________________________________
Introduction to the FxTaTrader Forex Models
FxTaTrader Forex Ranking & Rating list
Currency score explained
_______________________________________________________
Although the explanation may seem simple and clear there is always risk involved. I added a disclaimer to my blog for this purpose. If you would like to use this article then mention the source by providing the URL FxTaTrader.com or the direct link to this article. Good luck in the coming week.
_______________________________________________________
DISCLAIMER: The articles are my personal opinion, not recommendations, FX trading is risky and not suitable for everyone.The content is for educational purposes only and is aimed solely for the use by ‘experienced’ traders in the FOREX market as the contents are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in forex trading. The content is for 'Forex Trading Journal' purpose only. Nothing should be construed as recommendation to purchase any financial instruments. The choice and risk is always yours. Thank you.