10 Tuesday Reads

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- 14 Meaningless Phrases That Will Make You Sound Like A Stock-Market Wizard (BI)
- Here is how low oil prices will shake things up in 2015 (Quartz) see also This Era of Low-Cost Oil Is Different (BV)
- “Buy Europe” (TRB)
- Genius Must Be Proven (A Wealth of Common Sense)
- Here Come Small Caps (Irrelevant Investor)
- The Year in White-Collar Crime (NYT)
- The worst journalism of 2014: A recap of this year’s most cringeworthy news blunders (Columbia Journalism Review)
- A Dozen Things I’ve Learned from Steve Jobs about Business (25IQ)
- Five Ways Obama Can Mess with Republicans in 2015 (Bloomberg Politics)
- Inadvertent Algorithmic Cruelty (Meyer) see also Well, That Escalated Quickly (Meyer)
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