10 Tuesday Reads
Trading Systems

10 Tuesday Reads

30 December 2014, 19:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
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  • 14 Meaningless Phrases That Will Make You Sound Like A Stock-Market Wizard (BI)
  • Here is how low oil prices will shake things up in 2015 (Quartz) see also This Era of Low-Cost Oil Is Different (BV)
  • “Buy Europe” (TRB)
  • Genius Must Be Proven (A Wealth of Common Sense)
  • Here Come Small Caps (Irrelevant Investor)
  • The Year in White-Collar Crime (NYT)
  • The worst journalism of 2014: A recap of this year’s most cringeworthy news blunders (Columbia Journalism Review)
  • A Dozen Things I’ve Learned from Steve Jobs about Business (25IQ)
  • Five Ways Obama Can Mess with Republicans in 2015 (Bloomberg Politics)
  • Inadvertent Algorithmic Cruelty (Meyer) see also Well, That Escalated Quickly (Meyer)

What are you reading?

#stock market, Buy Europe, Five Ways Obama