Looking back at the year 2014

The Ranking and Rating list was first published in october 2013 and looked like this:







A lot has changed since then and the Ranking and Rating list was fine tuned during the year of 2014. After that the Currency Score was developed and fine tuned. With this information it also became possible after several months to create the Currency charts for a specific currency or pair and also for the stronger, weaker and average performing currencies. The first articles published in the beginning of 2014 are significantly different compared to more recent articles. The information from the Ranking and Rating list and the Currency Score is well implemented in the current articles and the strategy. For more information check any recent article on my blog.



In the beginning the plan was to use the Ranking and Rating list for the 4 hour and Daily chart. While using the available information during the year it became clear that it works fine for using the Daily chart for timing the trades and the Weekly chart for the trading decisions. The fact that the 4 hour chart is being used in the calculation offers a certain benefit. It offers the alternative of using fast indicators in the Daily chart while being more accurate than these fast indicators. This is at the same time the explanation why using the MACD with the Ichimoku is sufficient.