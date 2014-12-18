10 Thursday AM Reads

How the Market Stole Christmas! (Macro Man)

To save itself, Greece must exit the Euro (Telegraph)

The First Casualty of a Bear Market (The Reformed Broker)

Vanguard turns firepower on shake-up of financial advice market (FT)

How Did Balanced Funds Weather the Crisis? CIO asks if pensions might have been better off sticking with the old ways. (Chief Investment Officer)

Obama’s Unambiguous Message to Putin About Cuba: We Win and You Lose (Bloomberg)

A black hole for our best and brightest: Wall Street is expanding, and the economy is worse off for it. (Washington Post)

The secret to the Uber economy is wealth inequality (Quartz) see also How changes in income inequality can help us understand the pricing of financial assets (Washington Center for Equitable Growth)

How changes in income inequality can help us understand the pricing of financial assets (Washington Center for Equitable Growth) Reaction to the Sony Hack Is ‘Beyond the Realm of Stupid’ (Vice) see also Killing ‘The Interview’ Could Cost Sony $100 Million (fivethirtyeight)

The Most Amazing Science Images Of 2014 (io9)

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