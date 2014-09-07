Top 5 Drinks For Billionaires

Many of us enjoy a drink to relax after work, but what does your choice of beverage say about you? In the case of the drinks that follow, anyone would instantly understand that they’re drinking in the company of someone exceptionally wealthy – and with pretty extravagant taste too. Below is the collection of the most expensive alcohols in the world, ever tried by humans:



1. Bombay Sapphire – Revelation







What happens when not one, not two, but three leading lights in the world of luxury and design combine forces in the name of an exquisite drinking experience? Bombay Sapphire has long held a pristine reputation for elevating gin to the highest heights, but with Revelation it went all out to mastermind something truly exceptional. Created by Kim Rashid and collaborators Garrard and Baccarat, the five bottles of Revelation produced cost a stunning $199,626 each. The price tag reflects the level of luxury on offer; each vessel is handcrafted in France by Baccarat (renowned as one of the world’s unrivalled creators of luxury crystal). Garrard, the world’s oldest and most prestigious jewellery house, individually designed Revelation’s stopper, encrusting it with sapphires and diamonds. Each bottle is cut into the shape of a huge gemstone, the ten botanical ingredients behind the alcohol reflected by the ten faces of the glass. Finally, as if Revelation didn’t leave a pretty sensational taste in the mouth already, all profits from the creation will go to children’s charity Smile Train. Revelatory indeed!





2. Pasion Azteca & Platinum Liquor Bottle by Tequila Ley .925







Being able to say you are the owner of one of the most expensive bottles of tequila on record is a pride. One private collector in Mexico holds the remarkable distinction, after shelling out a remarkable $224,601 for a single container of Pasion Azteca.

Designed by artist Alejandro Gomez Oropeza, the Pasion Azteca bottle recalls a gorgeous layered conch decked out in opulent gold and silver tint. The tequila is traditionally made from the pure sap of the blue agava plant, fermented, distilled and aged over 6 years. However, Pasion Azteca goes the extra mile for perfection, blending 10 year and 5 year old tequilas derived from secret locations to produce a refreshment that’s completely unique. Whether that matters or not to the buyer is another story; taking a sip of this liquid treasure would devalue an already idiosyncratic investment. Would you take the chance yourself?





3. The Macallan 64 year old in Lalique – Cire Perdue







It’s rare that a true genius of luxury design and taste comes along; after all, how many Karl Lagerfelds can one planet boast? In the case of crystal artisan Rene Lalique, the 150th anniversary of his birth definitely warranted a few raised glasses.

To celebrate the memory of the great man, a completely inimitable artwork was commissioned. Combining the expertise and craftmanship of Scottish single malt whisky distillery The Macallan with the unrivalled beauty of Lalique crystals, the Cire Perdue (which refers to the lost art of wax casting) was unveiled in 2010. The 1.5 litre decanter clocked up an eye-watering $459,103 at an auction in New York in association with veteran British auction house Sotheby’s. It ranks as the most expensive whisky ever sold at auction, and all profits made have been donated to charities that provide clean drinking water for people in the developing world.





4. Diva Vodka







We all know diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but you’d have to be pretty keen on a lady to present her with a gemstone-studded bottle of Diva Vodka. Not only does each bottle feature a column of world-class precious stones at its centre; the vodka itself is even filtered through gemstones during preparation. In the first stage, the spirit is ice-filtered, before being put through Nordic birch charcoal for purification. Then the piece de resistance, as it’s filtered through sand containing precious gemstones. An expensive taste indeed.

Decorated by a specialist jeweller in London’s famed Hatton Garden district, every bottle of Diva is completely distinct, complete with a personally-picked combination of cubic zircon, pink tourmaline and sky blue topaz. No two bottles are the same, and the pricing tells buyers as much – you can pay anything from $3,600 to over $1.5 million for each!





5. Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne







Would you pay around $1,900,000 for the privilege to possess a luxury? That’s right, the Henri IV Dudognon Heritage is the world’s most expensive cognac, and possibly the most expensive alcohol ever produced, the true creme-de-la-creme for opulent connoisseurs. The bottle alone will make your jaw drop; fused with crystals and embossed in 24-carat yellow gold and sterling platinum, it also features an incredible 6,500 sparkling diamonds. All this is brought together in a seashell design that wouldn’t look out of place in a French emperor’s trophy cabinet.

Then, of course, there’s the cognac itself, aged in barrels for over 100 years. If you can bring yourself to crack open an investment in the millions, you’ll be guaranteed of an unforgettable taste. But who gets to pour?