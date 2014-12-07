Review Hybrid Grid Strategy Wk 49&50

In this article I will provide my view on the EUR/CAD, AUD/USD, AUD/NZD and USD/CAD . These are the pairs that I am currently interested in or was interested in last week for trading with the Hybrid Grid strategy. I will pick one to analyse in more detail from the pairs that have not been discussed yet recently.

- All trades are based on specific rules according to the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy.

This article will provide:

The weekly currency chart for the analyzed pair.

The weekly(decision) chart for the analyzed pair.

Possible positions for the coming week and positions taken.

According to the TA Charts, the "Currency score" and the "Ranking & Rating list", all the pairs in the Top10 of the "Ranking & Rating list" are good to trade but for the JPY pairs they should be below the Upper Bollinger Band in the Weekly chart. See also my previous articles of this weekend.There are some rules for taking positions according to the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid Strategy. The strategy can open multiple positions of a currency pair but each currency may only be present once in the same direction in the pairs chosen for trading. It means that not all the possible positions of this coming week can be opened. For more information see FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid Strategy . Another rule is that a pair outside the Bollinger Band in the Weekly chart is considered overbought/oversold. No positions are taken for these pairs which are in this case the JPY pairs. The preference for this coming week goes to the EUR/CAD with the AUD/USD.Last week (pending) orders were placed for the EUR/CAD, USD/CAD and the AUD/NZD with profit 2x EUR/CAD, 1x USD/CAD and 1x AUD/NZD. See the Performance page on my blog for more details.

Open/pending positions of last week

In the daily chart the Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative territory and consolidating.

The Parabolic SAR is long but showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

In the daily chart the Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in positive territory and gaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is long showing the preferred pattern of higher stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

As can be seen in the Currency Score chart in my previous article of this weekend Forex Weekly Currency Score Wk 50, the AUD is having a score of 2 and the NZD a score of 4. With a Currency score difference of only 2 and both currencies having a classification of average performers it is not an interesting pair in the coming week for going short. It was however an attractive pair last week.

The position in the Ranking and Rating list in the last weeks also shows that the pair is attractive for taking short positions. However in the current Ranking and Rating list Forex Ranking & Rating Wk 50 the ranking is 20 so it does not have the preference in the coming week. This list is used as additional information besides the Currency score and the Technical analysis charts.

Besides the general information mentioned the outlook in the TA charts also makes it an attractive opportunity for the coming weeks.





On the monthly(context) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area and regaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

Since the monthly chart is used to get the context how that pair is developing for the long term the indicators are looking fine because they are showing strength in the current uptrend.

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking reasonable for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in positive area but weakening very strong and almost entering into negative area.

The Parabolic SAR is short but not showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions..

On the daily(timing) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area and looking strong.

The Parabolic SAR is short showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.



AUD/NZD Weekly chart



This pair will be analyzed briefly, for more information read the article Review FxTaTrader Strategy Wk 47/48 . Profit was made last week on 2 positions.The pair looks interesting in the last few weeks for going short. The pull back last week offered a good opportunity and profit was made on 2 short positions. The situation is more or less similar to last week and the pair is now back on the lower side of the range of the last 2 weeks.Ranking and rating list Week 50Rank: 4Rating: - -Total outlook: DownThis pair will be analyzed briefly, for more information read the article Review FxTaTrader Strategy Wk 48/49 . Profit was made last week on 1 position. The situation compared to the last weeks has improved and the pair looks interesting for the Hybrid Grid strategy. After the strong pull back in the weekly chart a few weeks ago the pair made a strong rebound in the last weeks. The indicators are looking fine for going long and it seems as if the uptrend is resuming.Ranking and rating list Week 50Rank: 21Rating: = +Total outlook: UpAs promissed in the previous week this pair will be analyzed in more detail because positions have been taken on the pair. The situation compared to the last weeks has improved and the pair looks interesting for the Hybrid Grid strategy. The downtrend has resumed in the last weeks and profit has been made on 1 short position. The indicators are looking fine for going short.Ranking and rating list Week 50Rank: 20Rating: -Weekly Currency score: NeutralBased on the currency score the pair looked interesting in the last 3 months, however not for the coming week. The NZD is an average performing currency from a longer term view and currently having a currency score of 4. The AUD is also an average performing currency from a longer term view and currently having a score of 2. Based solely on this information the pair does not look interesting for going short in the coming week.Monthly chart: DownWeekly chart: DownDaily chart: DownTotal outlook: Down

Possible positions for coming week

In the daily chart the Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative territory and gaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

Monthly review evaluation account

The timing chart is the weekly instead of the daily and the decision chart is the monthly instead of the weekly. There is no context chart.

There is also more emphasis on taking carry trades because positions will be held longer.

The profit target is 1/4 ATR of the monthly chart instead of the weekly.







