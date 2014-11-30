Forex Ranking & Rating Wk49 / 30-11-2014. Analysis on 4 time frames with the Ichimoku & MACD indicator

AUD/NZD with the EUR/USD

USD/CAD with the AUD/NZD

USD/CAD with the AUD/CHF

AUD/NZD with the USD/JPY which may come soon within the upper Bollinger Band in the coming week.

AUD/CHF with the USD/JPY which may come soon within the upper Bollinger Band in the coming week.

Forex weekly ranking and rating for Wk 49 / 30-11-2014



Besides the Ranking and Rating list provided here I will also prepare this weekend the Weekly Currency Score list which will support my analysis for trading in the coming week which is then followed by my Review on the Hybrid Grid strategy.When looking at the Top 10 in the Weekly Ranking and Rating list we can see that for the coming week the following stronger currencies are well represented:USD(4x), NZD(2x) and the CHF(2x). The JPY(5x) is clearly the weaker currency followed by the AUD(3x).All the JPY pairs presented in the Top 10 of the list are looking overbought in the Weekly charts being above the Upper Bollinger Band except for the USD which is around the upper Bollinger Band. For intra week trading it seems best to wait for a pull back below this Band. There have been some pull backs during the last few weeks in the JPY pairs. However, in the last few weeks there were also other interesting pairs and according to the rules of the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy the preference goes to 2 pairs chosen for trading. If a possibility comes around with a JPY pair it will be analyzed for possible trading. The other interesting pairs for the coming week at this moment besides the JPY pairs on pull back are the other pairs in the Top 10 list.A nice combination for coming week may be e.g:The mentioned pair combinations can be traded at the same time according to the rules of the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy because these are all different currencies. By not trading the same currency in the same direction more than once you may have better chances with lower risk.A JPY pair on pull back may look interesting also to be added making it the maximum amount of pairs(3) being reached according to the rules for the strategy. This should be a pair that does not have a currency already being used in an other pair oThe AUD/USD is also a good pair for trading but it cannot be combined with another pair unless it is a JPY pair on pull back. The AUD/USD is also a good pair for trading but it cannot be combined with another pair unless it is a JPY pair on pull back.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.



