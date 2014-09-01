Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 01.09, 13:04 MSK

Since the last publication of the overview on EURUSD on Weekly and daily time-frame, the situation has not changed fundamentally. Still opened strong channel with the direction of down. Let's look at the current picture detail and define trends on a smaller scale.

Last overview you can read here : Overview of currrent situation, EURUSD, 10.07

Let me remind you that the review was prepared using indicator Pivot Channels. Free version of this indicator can be found here Pivot Channels Demo.

Properties of channels will share the bad, good, very good, and each have her color.

I disable the showing closed channels

W1.

D1.

Properties of the channels: Pivot Channels EURUSD,Daily: Open channel: id= 286, Volatility of channel = 0.593, Spike of channel = 0.864, Spike of breakthrough = 0.722, Force of breakthrough = 3.35, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.32, RSI Exp , RSI Simple .

On this channel we have already said that he has a very good properties. It is only necessary to note that the movement for the implementation of this channel is already quite impressive.

H4.

The latest channel is not open.

Properties of the last open channel: Pivot Channels EURUSD,H4: Open channel: id= 331, Parеnt id 263 , Volatility of channel = 0.673, Spike of channel = 0.667, Spike of breakthrough = 0.500, Force of breakthrough = 1.92, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.67, RSI Exp , RSI Simple.

H1.

Properties of the last open channel:Pivot Channels EURUSD,H1: Open channel: id= 195, Volatility of channel = 0.676, Spike of channel = 1.000, Spike of breakthrough = 1.000, Force of breakthrough = 0.58, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.75, RSI Exp Sorry for my English)



