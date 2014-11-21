SOMETHING TO READ - How Legendary Traders Made Millions: Profiting From the Investment Strategies of the Gretest Traders of All time

From the author of three market books published by McGraw-Hill, Lessons From the Greatest Stock Traders of All Time was chosen by Barron's as one of the top 25 Best Books of 2004. A former stockbroker and currently a financial controller, his second book was released in April 2006 titled How Legendary Traders Made Millions.



Learn how to generate profit, from history's most celebrated traders including William J. O'Neil, Jesse Livermore, and others.

In How Legendary Traders Made Millions, award-winning investment author and historian John Boik has created the first book to put the strategies of history's top traders in one place. Revealing how each trader took advantage of distinct market situations, it details the hands-on specifics of each trade as well as the economic, political, and stock market environments in which the strategy flourished.