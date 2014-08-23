Doji close resumes bearish outlook on NZDUSD

There isn't much to tell here so treat it as a quick update on NZDUSD.

We have already established the support zone defined on the daily chart. This pair closed higher yesterday, but ended with a lower close despite being very small. We can treat the candle as a doji. It appears as if buyers are still trying to push the price up, but there is a good deal of buy close-outs as well. My guess is this support level is being traded, but not to the extent of a full reversal. Traders are buying along this support for a quick profit before resuming the long term sell-off. Momentum wise, the doji is a good sign that the support level is failing. We may see a few more days of higher closes, but first round of selling should begin. We may very well see this support zone turn back into a resistance as price breaks below.