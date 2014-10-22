Trading the News: U.S. Consumer Price Index

A further slowdown in the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) may spark a bearish dollar reaction (bullish EUR/USD) as the majority of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) remain in no rush to normalize monetary policy.

Even though the Fed is widely expected to conclude its quantitative easing (QE) program at the October 29 meeting, subdued price growth may encourage the FOMC to retain the zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP) for an extended period of time in order to promote a stronger recovery.



Easing input costs along with the slowdown in private-sector consumption may spur a weak CPI print, and the EUR/USD may face a larger correction over the near-term should the fundamental development drag on interest rate expectations.



Bearish USD Trade: Headline & Core Inflation Continue to Undershoot



Need to see green, five-minute candle following the release to consider a long trade on EURUSD

If market reaction favors a bearish dollar trade, buy EURUSD with two separate position

Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit

Bullish USD Trade: Price Growth Tops Market Expectations & Boosts Rate Expectations

Need green, five-minute candle to favor a short EURUSD trade

