Kuldeep Krishnat Konde

K3 Algo Tech

Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
11 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 21%
JKVGlobalCapital-Server
1:400
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 022
Gewinntrades:
552 (54.01%)
Verlusttrades:
470 (45.99%)
Bester Trade:
228.24 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-203.25 USD
Bruttoprofit:
8 622.59 USD (3 247 835 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 568.85 USD (238 425 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (61.09 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
472.32 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
39.60%
Max deposit load:
14.33%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
319
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
59 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.60
Long-Positionen:
713 (69.77%)
Short-Positionen:
309 (30.23%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.14
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.03 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
15.62 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-16.10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
122 (-1 121.08 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 121.08 USD (122)
Wachstum pro Monat :
29.16%
Algo-Trading:
67%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 336.41 USD
Maximaler:
1 746.15 USD (32.27%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
32.27% (1 746.15 USD)
Kapital:
7.23% (420.20 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecn 851
EURUSD.ecn 44
USDJPY.ecn 42
EURJPY.ecn 42
GOLDFUTFEB26.ecn 29
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ecn 2.2K
EURUSD.ecn -314
USDJPY.ecn -317
EURJPY.ecn -364
GOLDFUTFEB26.ecn -148
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ecn 8.1K
EURUSD.ecn -347
USDJPY.ecn -669
EURJPY.ecn -940
GOLDFUTFEB26.ecn -10K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +228.24 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -203 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 122
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +61.09 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 121.08 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "JKVGlobalCapital-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Algo based trading.


Key Advantages

  • Optimized for sideways / choppy markets

  • Avoids trends instead of fighting them

  • No emotional decision-making

  • Built-in news and volatility protection

  • Consistent execution and disciplined risk management

Ideal Use Case

This system is best suited for traders who want:

  • Stability over excitement

  • Controlled, repeatable performance

  • Minimal screen time

  • Protection from news-driven chaos


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.14 10:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 06:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 06:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
