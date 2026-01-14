- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ecn
|851
|EURUSD.ecn
|44
|USDJPY.ecn
|42
|EURJPY.ecn
|42
|GOLDFUTFEB26.ecn
|29
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.ecn
|2.2K
|EURUSD.ecn
|-314
|USDJPY.ecn
|-317
|EURJPY.ecn
|-364
|GOLDFUTFEB26.ecn
|-148
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.ecn
|8.1K
|EURUSD.ecn
|-347
|USDJPY.ecn
|-669
|EURJPY.ecn
|-940
|GOLDFUTFEB26.ecn
|-10K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "JKVGlobalCapital-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Algo based trading.
Key Advantages
-
Optimized for sideways / choppy markets
-
Avoids trends instead of fighting them
-
No emotional decision-making
-
Built-in news and volatility protection
-
Consistent execution and disciplined risk management
Ideal Use Case
This system is best suited for traders who want:
-
Stability over excitement
-
Controlled, repeatable performance
-
Minimal screen time
-
Protection from news-driven chaos
