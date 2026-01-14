SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / K3 Algo Tech
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde

K3 Algo Tech

Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 21%
JKVGlobalCapital-Server
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 022
Profit Trades:
552 (54.01%)
Loss Trades:
470 (45.99%)
Best trade:
228.24 USD
Worst trade:
-203.25 USD
Gross Profit:
8 622.59 USD (3 247 835 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 568.85 USD (238 425 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (61.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
472.32 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
39.60%
Max deposit load:
14.33%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
319
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.60
Long Trades:
713 (69.77%)
Short Trades:
309 (30.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
1.03 USD
Average Profit:
15.62 USD
Average Loss:
-16.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
122 (-1 121.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 121.08 USD (122)
Monthly growth:
29.16%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 336.41 USD
Maximal:
1 746.15 USD (32.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.27% (1 746.15 USD)
By Equity:
7.23% (420.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ecn 851
EURUSD.ecn 44
USDJPY.ecn 42
EURJPY.ecn 42
GOLDFUTFEB26.ecn 29
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.ecn 2.2K
EURUSD.ecn -314
USDJPY.ecn -317
EURJPY.ecn -364
GOLDFUTFEB26.ecn -148
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.ecn 8.1K
EURUSD.ecn -347
USDJPY.ecn -669
EURJPY.ecn -940
GOLDFUTFEB26.ecn -10K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +228.24 USD
Worst trade: -203 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 122
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 121.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JKVGlobalCapital-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Algo based trading.


Key Advantages

  • Optimized for sideways / choppy markets

  • Avoids trends instead of fighting them

  • No emotional decision-making

  • Built-in news and volatility protection

  • Consistent execution and disciplined risk management

Ideal Use Case

This system is best suited for traders who want:

  • Stability over excitement

  • Controlled, repeatable performance

  • Minimal screen time

  • Protection from news-driven chaos


No reviews
2026.01.14 10:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 06:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 06:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
