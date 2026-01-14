- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 022
Profit Trades:
552 (54.01%)
Loss Trades:
470 (45.99%)
Best trade:
228.24 USD
Worst trade:
-203.25 USD
Gross Profit:
8 622.59 USD (3 247 835 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 568.85 USD (238 425 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (61.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
472.32 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
39.60%
Max deposit load:
14.33%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
319
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.60
Long Trades:
713 (69.77%)
Short Trades:
309 (30.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
1.03 USD
Average Profit:
15.62 USD
Average Loss:
-16.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
122 (-1 121.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 121.08 USD (122)
Monthly growth:
29.16%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 336.41 USD
Maximal:
1 746.15 USD (32.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.27% (1 746.15 USD)
By Equity:
7.23% (420.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ecn
|851
|EURUSD.ecn
|44
|USDJPY.ecn
|42
|EURJPY.ecn
|42
|GOLDFUTFEB26.ecn
|29
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.ecn
|2.2K
|EURUSD.ecn
|-314
|USDJPY.ecn
|-317
|EURJPY.ecn
|-364
|GOLDFUTFEB26.ecn
|-148
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.ecn
|8.1K
|EURUSD.ecn
|-347
|USDJPY.ecn
|-669
|EURJPY.ecn
|-940
|GOLDFUTFEB26.ecn
|-10K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +228.24 USD
Worst trade: -203 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 122
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 121.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JKVGlobalCapital-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Algo based trading.
Key Advantages
-
Optimized for sideways / choppy markets
-
Avoids trends instead of fighting them
-
No emotional decision-making
-
Built-in news and volatility protection
-
Consistent execution and disciplined risk management
Ideal Use Case
This system is best suited for traders who want:
-
Stability over excitement
-
Controlled, repeatable performance
-
Minimal screen time
-
Protection from news-driven chaos
No reviews
