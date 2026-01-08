SignaleKategorien
Tuncay Ozkocacik

Winner Trader Neuro Attack

Tuncay Ozkocacik
0 Bewertungen
13 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
28
Gewinntrades:
19 (67.85%)
Verlusttrades:
9 (32.14%)
Bester Trade:
81.29 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-58.52 USD
Bruttoprofit:
891.56 USD (7 654 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-150.74 USD (1 308 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (188.32 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
188.32 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
8.40
Long-Positionen:
16 (57.14%)
Short-Positionen:
12 (42.86%)
Profit-Faktor:
5.91
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
26.46 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
46.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-16.75 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-88.22 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-88.22 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
16.92%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
88.22 USD (3.47%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 741
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 6.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +81.29 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -59 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +188.32 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -88.22 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live04" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.11 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.14 × 446
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarkets-Live07
0.57 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 57
Tickmill-Live05
0.64 × 166
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live03
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.86 × 28
LQD1-Live01
0.90 × 98
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.08 06:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 10% of days out of the 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 06:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
