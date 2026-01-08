- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
19 (67.85%)
Loss Trades:
9 (32.14%)
Best trade:
81.29 USD
Worst trade:
-58.52 USD
Gross Profit:
891.56 USD (7 654 pips)
Gross Loss:
-150.74 USD (1 308 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (188.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
188.32 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
8.40
Long Trades:
16 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
12 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
5.91
Expected Payoff:
26.46 USD
Average Profit:
46.92 USD
Average Loss:
-16.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-88.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
88.22 USD (3.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.47% (88.22 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|741
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|6.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +81.29 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +188.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.11 × 286
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.13 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.14 × 446
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 60
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.57 × 201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.63 × 57
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.64 × 166
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.80 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.86 × 28
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.90 × 98
