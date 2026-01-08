SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Winner Trader Neuro Attack
Tuncay Ozkocacik

Winner Trader Neuro Attack

Tuncay Ozkocacik
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 32%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
19 (67.85%)
Loss Trades:
9 (32.14%)
Best trade:
81.29 USD
Worst trade:
-58.52 USD
Gross Profit:
891.56 USD (7 654 pips)
Gross Loss:
-150.74 USD (1 308 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (188.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
188.32 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
8.40
Long Trades:
16 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
12 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
5.91
Expected Payoff:
26.46 USD
Average Profit:
46.92 USD
Average Loss:
-16.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-88.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
88.22 USD (3.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.47% (88.22 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 741
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 6.3K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +81.29 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +188.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.11 × 286
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.13 × 8
Tickmill-Live02
0.14 × 446
EquitiGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 60
ICMarkets-Live07
0.57 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.63 × 57
Tickmill-Live05
0.64 × 166
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live03
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 15
Tickmill-Live08
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.86 × 28
LQD1-Live01
0.90 × 98
51 more...
This section is currently under construction. A detailed description, including the underlying strategy, risk management principles, and expected market conditions, will be added shortly.

  • Please review the available trading statistics (Drawdown, Profit, Max Deposits, etc.) for current performance evaluation.

  • Always trade responsibly and consider your own risk tolerance.

Thank you for your patience.


No reviews
2026.01.08 06:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 10% of days out of the 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 06:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
