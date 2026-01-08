The Reversal Trading Method focuses on capturing price reversals at key market extremes after a strong impulsive move. Trades are executed only at high-probability areas such as strong support and resistance or supply and demand zones, supported by clear price action confirmation.





This strategy applies strict risk management, using a fixed 1% risk per trade with a Risk-Reward ratio of 1:2. Each trade is structured to limit losses while allowing profits to grow efficiently. The method targets a daily profit of 5%, while maintaining controlled drawdown through disciplined position sizing and limited daily entries.





By prioritizing quality setups, confirmation-based entries, and consistent execution, this reversal approach is designed to deliver steady performance with low drawdown and sustainable account growth.





