Wiro Riwansah

WIRO RIWANSAH

Wiro Riwansah
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 4%
XMGlobal-MT5 15
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
12
Gewinntrades:
6 (50.00%)
Verlusttrades:
6 (50.00%)
Bester Trade:
2.15 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.13 USD
Bruttoprofit:
10.54 USD (4 088 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-6.13 USD (2 700 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
2 (4.25 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4.25 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading-Aktivität:
24.56%
Max deposit load:
14.48%
Letzter Trade:
14 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
16 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.07
Long-Positionen:
5 (41.67%)
Short-Positionen:
7 (58.33%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.72
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.37 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.76 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.02 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-1.96 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1.96 USD (2)
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.00 USD
Maximaler:
2.13 USD (2.06%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.06% (2.13 USD)
Kapital:
0.85% (0.88 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GOLDm# 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 1.4K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.15 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +4.25 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1.96 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 15" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

The Reversal Trading Method focuses on capturing price reversals at key market extremes after a strong impulsive move. Trades are executed only at high-probability areas such as strong support and resistance or supply and demand zones, supported by clear price action confirmation.

This strategy applies strict risk management, using a fixed 1% risk per trade with a Risk-Reward ratio of 1:2. Each trade is structured to limit losses while allowing profits to grow efficiently. The method targets a daily profit of 5%, while maintaining controlled drawdown through disciplined position sizing and limited daily entries.

By prioritizing quality setups, confirmation-based entries, and consistent execution, this reversal approach is designed to deliver steady performance with low drawdown and sustainable account growth.

@wirofx
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.08 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 05:05
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 02:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 02:02
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 02:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 02:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
WIRO RIWANSAH
30 USD pro Monat
4%
0
0
USD
104
USD
1
0%
12
50%
25%
1.71
0.37
USD
2%
1:200
Kopieren

