Trades insgesamt:
12
Gewinntrades:
6 (50.00%)
Verlusttrades:
6 (50.00%)
Bester Trade:
2.15 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.13 USD
Bruttoprofit:
10.54 USD (4 088 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-6.13 USD (2 700 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
2 (4.25 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4.25 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading-Aktivität:
24.56%
Max deposit load:
14.48%
Letzter Trade:
14 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
16 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.07
Long-Positionen:
5 (41.67%)
Short-Positionen:
7 (58.33%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.72
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.37 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.76 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.02 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-1.96 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1.96 USD (2)
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.00 USD
Maximaler:
2.13 USD (2.06%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.06% (2.13 USD)
Kapital:
0.85% (0.88 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|1.4K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 15" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
The Reversal Trading Method focuses on capturing price reversals at key market extremes after a strong impulsive move. Trades are executed only at high-probability areas such as strong support and resistance or supply and demand zones, supported by clear price action confirmation.
This strategy applies strict risk management, using a fixed 1% risk per trade with a Risk-Reward ratio of 1:2. Each trade is structured to limit losses while allowing profits to grow efficiently. The method targets a daily profit of 5%, while maintaining controlled drawdown through disciplined position sizing and limited daily entries.
By prioritizing quality setups, confirmation-based entries, and consistent execution, this reversal approach is designed to deliver steady performance with low drawdown and sustainable account growth.
@wirofx
