Wiro Riwansah

WIRO RIWANSAH

Wiro Riwansah
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 4%
XMGlobal-MT5 15
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
12
盈利交易:
6 (50.00%)
亏损交易:
6 (50.00%)
最好交易:
2.15 USD
最差交易:
-1.13 USD
毛利:
10.54 USD (4 088 pips)
毛利亏损:
-6.13 USD (2 700 pips)
最大连续赢利:
2 (4.25 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4.25 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
22.55%
最大入金加载:
14.48%
最近交易:
49 几分钟前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
16 分钟
采收率:
2.07
长期交易:
5 (41.67%)
短期交易:
7 (58.33%)
利润因子:
1.72
预期回报:
0.37 USD
平均利润:
1.76 USD
平均损失:
-1.02 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-1.96 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1.96 USD (2)
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.00 USD
最大值:
2.13 USD (2.06%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.06% (2.13 USD)
净值:
0.85% (0.88 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GOLDm# 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GOLDm# 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GOLDm# 1.4K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2.15 USD
最差交易: -1 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +4.25 USD
最大连续亏损: -1.96 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 15 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

The Reversal Trading Method focuses on capturing price reversals at key market extremes after a strong impulsive move. Trades are executed only at high-probability areas such as strong support and resistance or supply and demand zones, supported by clear price action confirmation.

This strategy applies strict risk management, using a fixed 1% risk per trade with a Risk-Reward ratio of 1:2. Each trade is structured to limit losses while allowing profits to grow efficiently. The method targets a daily profit of 5%, while maintaining controlled drawdown through disciplined position sizing and limited daily entries.

By prioritizing quality setups, confirmation-based entries, and consistent execution, this reversal approach is designed to deliver steady performance with low drawdown and sustainable account growth.

@wirofx
没有评论
2026.01.08 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 05:05
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 02:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 02:02
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 02:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 02:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
WIRO RIWANSAH
每月30 USD
4%
0
0
USD
104
USD
1
0%
12
50%
23%
1.71
0.37
USD
2%
1:200
