- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
12
盈利交易:
6 (50.00%)
亏损交易:
6 (50.00%)
最好交易:
2.15 USD
最差交易:
-1.13 USD
毛利:
10.54 USD (4 088 pips)
毛利亏损:
-6.13 USD (2 700 pips)
最大连续赢利:
2 (4.25 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4.25 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
22.55%
最大入金加载:
14.48%
最近交易:
49 几分钟前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
16 分钟
采收率:
2.07
长期交易:
5 (41.67%)
短期交易:
7 (58.33%)
利润因子:
1.72
预期回报:
0.37 USD
平均利润:
1.76 USD
平均损失:
-1.02 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-1.96 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1.96 USD (2)
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.00 USD
最大值:
2.13 USD (2.06%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.06% (2.13 USD)
净值:
0.85% (0.88 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GOLDm#
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GOLDm#
|1.4K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +2.15 USD
最差交易: -1 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +4.25 USD
最大连续亏损: -1.96 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 15 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
The Reversal Trading Method focuses on capturing price reversals at key market extremes after a strong impulsive move. Trades are executed only at high-probability areas such as strong support and resistance or supply and demand zones, supported by clear price action confirmation.
This strategy applies strict risk management, using a fixed 1% risk per trade with a Risk-Reward ratio of 1:2. Each trade is structured to limit losses while allowing profits to grow efficiently. The method targets a daily profit of 5%, while maintaining controlled drawdown through disciplined position sizing and limited daily entries.
By prioritizing quality setups, confirmation-based entries, and consistent execution, this reversal approach is designed to deliver steady performance with low drawdown and sustainable account growth.
@wirofx
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
4%
0
0
USD
USD
104
USD
USD
1
0%
12
50%
23%
1.71
0.37
USD
USD
2%
1:200