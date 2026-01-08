- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
7 (53.84%)
Loss Trades:
6 (46.15%)
Best trade:
2.15 USD
Worst trade:
-1.13 USD
Gross Profit:
10.56 USD (4 099 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.13 USD (2 700 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (4.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.25 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
24.56%
Max deposit load:
14.48%
Latest trade:
59 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.08
Long Trades:
6 (46.15%)
Short Trades:
7 (53.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
0.34 USD
Average Profit:
1.51 USD
Average Loss:
-1.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.96 USD (2)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.00 USD
Maximal:
2.13 USD (2.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.06% (2.13 USD)
By Equity:
0.85% (0.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|1.4K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.15 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
The Reversal Trading Method focuses on capturing price reversals at key market extremes after a strong impulsive move. Trades are executed only at high-probability areas such as strong support and resistance or supply and demand zones, supported by clear price action confirmation.
This strategy applies strict risk management, using a fixed 1% risk per trade with a Risk-Reward ratio of 1:2. Each trade is structured to limit losses while allowing profits to grow efficiently. The method targets a daily profit of 5%, while maintaining controlled drawdown through disciplined position sizing and limited daily entries.
By prioritizing quality setups, confirmation-based entries, and consistent execution, this reversal approach is designed to deliver steady performance with low drawdown and sustainable account growth.
@wirofx
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
104
USD
USD
1
0%
13
53%
25%
1.72
0.34
USD
USD
2%
1:200