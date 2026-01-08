- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
15
이익 거래:
7 (46.66%)
손실 거래:
8 (53.33%)
최고의 거래:
2.15 USD
최악의 거래:
-1.19 USD
총 수익:
10.56 USD (4 099 pips)
총 손실:
-7.39 USD (3 123 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
2 (4.25 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
4.25 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.16
거래 활동:
20.71%
최대 입금량:
14.48%
최근 거래:
20 분 전
주별 거래 수:
16
평균 유지 시간:
20 분
회복 요인:
1.49
롱(주식매수):
8 (53.33%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (46.67%)
수익 요인:
1.43
기대수익:
0.21 USD
평균 이익:
1.51 USD
평균 손실:
-0.92 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-1.96 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1.96 USD (2)
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
1.00 USD
최대한의:
2.13 USD (2.06%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.06% (2.13 USD)
자본금별:
0.85% (0.88 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|GOLDm#
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|GOLDm#
|976
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +2.15 USD
최악의 거래: -1 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +4.25 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1.96 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-MT5 15"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
The Reversal Trading Method focuses on capturing price reversals at key market extremes after a strong impulsive move. Trades are executed only at high-probability areas such as strong support and resistance or supply and demand zones, supported by clear price action confirmation.
This strategy applies strict risk management, using a fixed 1% risk per trade with a Risk-Reward ratio of 1:2. Each trade is structured to limit losses while allowing profits to grow efficiently. The method targets a daily profit of 5%, while maintaining controlled drawdown through disciplined position sizing and limited daily entries.
By prioritizing quality setups, confirmation-based entries, and consistent execution, this reversal approach is designed to deliver steady performance with low drawdown and sustainable account growth.
@wirofx
