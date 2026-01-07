SignaleKategorien
Juan David Ochoa Garcia

TradingAdmin100

Juan David Ochoa Garcia
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
17
Gewinntrades:
16 (94.11%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (5.88%)
Bester Trade:
2.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-3.67 USD
Bruttoprofit:
7.31 USD (103 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-5.40 USD (49 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (5.22 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
5.22 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
29.31%
Max deposit load:
38.94%
Letzter Trade:
16 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
17
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
16 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.49
Long-Positionen:
5 (29.41%)
Short-Positionen:
12 (70.59%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.35
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.11 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.46 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.40 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-3.67 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3.67 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.91%
Algo-Trading:
94%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.13 USD
Maximaler:
3.91 USD (3.75%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.58% (3.73 USD)
Kapital:
6.67% (6.79 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURAUD 4
EURCAD 3
AUDUSD 2
NZDUSD 2
USDCAD 2
NZDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURCHF 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 1
EURCAD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 0
USDCAD 0
NZDCAD -4
EURUSD 0
GBPUSD 0
EURCHF 0
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 31
EURCAD 39
AUDUSD 9
NZDUSD 3
USDCAD 9
NZDCAD -49
EURUSD 4
GBPUSD 4
EURCHF 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +5.22 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3.67 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.11 × 9
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
RoboForex-ECN
0.63 × 4186
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.71 × 14
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.17 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
BCS5-Real
1.64 × 28
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.68 × 803
Exness-MT5Real8
1.71 × 146
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
FXCC1-Trade
1.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.89 × 187
noch 113 ...
This account is running the Expert Advisor "TradingAdmin", which is available for free on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160858.

The Expert Advisor itself is completely free, and the only conditions to use it in auto-trading mode are:

  • The account must be a Prime or ECN type with the broker RoboForex, since these accounts provide zero spread and very low commissions, ensuring optimal system performance.
  • The account must be registered with the Partner ID "vygct".
  • A minimum deposit of 10 USD is required to activate the Expert Advisor in auto-trading.

This way, any user can access and run the TradingAdmin Expert Advisor at no additional cost, provided they meet the registration and account type requirements with RoboForex.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.07 21:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 20:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 16:53
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 16:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
