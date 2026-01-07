- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
17
Gewinntrades:
16 (94.11%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (5.88%)
Bester Trade:
2.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-3.67 USD
Bruttoprofit:
7.31 USD (103 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-5.40 USD (49 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
9 (5.22 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
5.22 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
29.31%
Max deposit load:
38.94%
Letzter Trade:
16 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
17
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
16 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.49
Long-Positionen:
5 (29.41%)
Short-Positionen:
12 (70.59%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.35
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.11 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.46 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.40 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-3.67 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3.67 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.91%
Algo-Trading:
94%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.13 USD
Maximaler:
3.91 USD (3.75%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.58% (3.73 USD)
Kapital:
6.67% (6.79 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|4
|EURCAD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUD
|1
|EURCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|NZDCAD
|-4
|EURUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|0
|EURCHF
|0
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUD
|31
|EURCAD
|39
|AUDUSD
|9
|NZDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|9
|NZDCAD
|-49
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -4 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 9
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +5.22 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3.67 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.11 × 9
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.63 × 4186
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.71 × 14
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.17 × 12
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.41 × 141
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
BCS5-Real
|1.64 × 28
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.68 × 803
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.71 × 146
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
FXCC1-Trade
|1.80 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.89 × 187
This account is running the Expert Advisor "TradingAdmin", which is available for free on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160858.
The Expert Advisor itself is completely free, and the only conditions to use it in auto-trading mode are:
- The account must be a Prime or ECN type with the broker RoboForex, since these accounts provide zero spread and very low commissions, ensuring optimal system performance.
- The account must be registered with the Partner ID "vygct".
- A minimum deposit of 10 USD is required to activate the Expert Advisor in auto-trading.
This way, any user can access and run the TradingAdmin Expert Advisor at no additional cost, provided they meet the registration and account type requirements with RoboForex.
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
2%
0
0
USD
USD
103
USD
USD
1
94%
17
94%
29%
1.35
0.11
USD
USD
7%
1:300