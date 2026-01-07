- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
17 (94.44%)
Loss Trades:
1 (5.56%)
Best trade:
2.12 USD
Worst trade:
-3.67 USD
Gross Profit:
8.13 USD (110 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.59 USD (49 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (5.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.22 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
29.31%
Max deposit load:
38.94%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
5 (27.78%)
Short Trades:
13 (72.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
0.48 USD
Average Loss:
-5.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.61%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.13 USD
Maximal:
3.91 USD (3.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.58% (3.73 USD)
By Equity:
6.67% (6.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|4
|EURCAD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURAUD
|1
|EURCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|NZDCAD
|-4
|EURUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|0
|EURCHF
|0
|EURGBP
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURAUD
|31
|EURCAD
|39
|AUDUSD
|9
|NZDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|9
|NZDCAD
|-49
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|EURGBP
|7
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.12 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.11 × 9
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.36 × 36
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.61 × 4402
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.71 × 14
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.17 × 12
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.41 × 141
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
BCS5-Real
|1.64 × 28
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.68 × 803
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.71 × 146
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.78 × 27
This account is running the Expert Advisor "TradingAdmin", which is available for free on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160858.
The Expert Advisor itself is completely free, and the only conditions to use it in auto-trading mode are:
- The account must be a Prime or ECN type with the broker RoboForex, since these accounts provide zero spread and very low commissions, ensuring optimal system performance.
- The account must be registered with the Partner ID "vygct".
- A minimum deposit of 10 USD is required to activate the Expert Advisor in auto-trading.
This way, any user can access and run the TradingAdmin Expert Advisor at no additional cost, provided they meet the registration and account type requirements with RoboForex.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
103
USD
USD
1
94%
18
94%
29%
1.45
0.14
USD
USD
7%
1:300