Juan David Ochoa Garcia

TradingAdmin100

Juan David Ochoa Garcia
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
17 (94.44%)
Loss Trades:
1 (5.56%)
Best trade:
2.12 USD
Worst trade:
-3.67 USD
Gross Profit:
8.13 USD (110 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.59 USD (49 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (5.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.22 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
29.31%
Max deposit load:
38.94%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
5 (27.78%)
Short Trades:
13 (72.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
0.48 USD
Average Loss:
-5.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.61%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.13 USD
Maximal:
3.91 USD (3.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.58% (3.73 USD)
By Equity:
6.67% (6.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD 4
EURCAD 3
AUDUSD 2
NZDUSD 2
USDCAD 2
NZDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURCHF 1
EURGBP 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 1
EURCAD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 0
USDCAD 0
NZDCAD -4
EURUSD 0
GBPUSD 0
EURCHF 0
EURGBP 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 31
EURCAD 39
AUDUSD 9
NZDUSD 3
USDCAD 9
NZDCAD -49
EURUSD 4
GBPUSD 4
EURCHF 4
EURGBP 7
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.12 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.11 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.36 × 36
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
RoboForex-ECN
0.61 × 4402
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.71 × 14
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.17 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
BCS5-Real
1.64 × 28
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.68 × 803
Exness-MT5Real8
1.71 × 146
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.78 × 27
115 more...
This account is running the Expert Advisor "TradingAdmin", which is available for free on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160858.

The Expert Advisor itself is completely free, and the only conditions to use it in auto-trading mode are:

  • The account must be a Prime or ECN type with the broker RoboForex, since these accounts provide zero spread and very low commissions, ensuring optimal system performance.
  • The account must be registered with the Partner ID "vygct".
  • A minimum deposit of 10 USD is required to activate the Expert Advisor in auto-trading.

This way, any user can access and run the TradingAdmin Expert Advisor at no additional cost, provided they meet the registration and account type requirements with RoboForex.

No reviews
2026.01.07 21:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 20:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 16:53
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 16:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TradingAdmin100
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
103
USD
1
94%
18
94%
29%
1.45
0.14
USD
7%
1:300
Copy

