Juan David Ochoa Garcia

TradingAdmin100

Juan David Ochoa Garcia
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
17
盈利交易:
16 (94.11%)
亏损交易:
1 (5.88%)
最好交易:
2.12 USD
最差交易:
-3.67 USD
毛利:
7.31 USD (103 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5.40 USD (49 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (5.22 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5.22 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
29.31%
最大入金加载:
38.94%
最近交易:
9 几分钟前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
16 分钟
采收率:
0.49
长期交易:
5 (29.41%)
短期交易:
12 (70.59%)
利润因子:
1.35
预期回报:
0.11 USD
平均利润:
0.46 USD
平均损失:
-5.40 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-3.67 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-3.67 USD (1)
每月增长:
1.91%
算法交易:
94%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.13 USD
最大值:
3.91 USD (3.75%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.58% (3.73 USD)
净值:
6.67% (6.79 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURAUD 4
EURCAD 3
AUDUSD 2
NZDUSD 2
USDCAD 2
NZDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURCHF 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURAUD 1
EURCAD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 0
USDCAD 0
NZDCAD -4
EURUSD 0
GBPUSD 0
EURCHF 0
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURAUD 31
EURCAD 39
AUDUSD 9
NZDUSD 3
USDCAD 9
NZDCAD -49
EURUSD 4
GBPUSD 4
EURCHF 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2.12 USD
最差交易: -4 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +5.22 USD
最大连续亏损: -3.67 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.11 × 9
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
RoboForex-ECN
0.63 × 4186
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.71 × 14
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.17 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.41 × 141
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
BCS5-Real
1.64 × 28
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.68 × 803
Exness-MT5Real8
1.71 × 146
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
FXCC1-Trade
1.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.89 × 187
113 更多...
This account is running the Expert Advisor "TradingAdmin", which is available for free on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160858.

The Expert Advisor itself is completely free, and the only conditions to use it in auto-trading mode are:

  • The account must be a Prime or ECN type with the broker RoboForex, since these accounts provide zero spread and very low commissions, ensuring optimal system performance.
  • The account must be registered with the Partner ID "vygct".
  • A minimum deposit of 10 USD is required to activate the Expert Advisor in auto-trading.

This way, any user can access and run the TradingAdmin Expert Advisor at no additional cost, provided they meet the registration and account type requirements with RoboForex.

没有评论
2026.01.07 21:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 20:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 16:53
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 16:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
