- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
17
盈利交易:
16 (94.11%)
亏损交易:
1 (5.88%)
最好交易:
2.12 USD
最差交易:
-3.67 USD
毛利:
7.31 USD (103 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5.40 USD (49 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (5.22 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5.22 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
29.31%
最大入金加载:
38.94%
最近交易:
9 几分钟前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
16 分钟
采收率:
0.49
长期交易:
5 (29.41%)
短期交易:
12 (70.59%)
利润因子:
1.35
预期回报:
0.11 USD
平均利润:
0.46 USD
平均损失:
-5.40 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-3.67 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-3.67 USD (1)
每月增长:
1.91%
算法交易:
94%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.13 USD
最大值:
3.91 USD (3.75%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.58% (3.73 USD)
净值:
6.67% (6.79 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|4
|EURCAD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURAUD
|1
|EURCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|NZDCAD
|-4
|EURUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|0
|EURCHF
|0
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURAUD
|31
|EURCAD
|39
|AUDUSD
|9
|NZDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|9
|NZDCAD
|-49
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURCHF
|4
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +2.12 USD
最差交易: -4 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +5.22 USD
最大连续亏损: -3.67 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.11 × 9
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.63 × 4186
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.71 × 14
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.17 × 12
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.41 × 141
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
BCS5-Real
|1.64 × 28
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.68 × 803
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.71 × 146
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
FXCC1-Trade
|1.80 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.89 × 187
This account is running the Expert Advisor "TradingAdmin", which is available for free on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160858.
The Expert Advisor itself is completely free, and the only conditions to use it in auto-trading mode are:
- The account must be a Prime or ECN type with the broker RoboForex, since these accounts provide zero spread and very low commissions, ensuring optimal system performance.
- The account must be registered with the Partner ID "vygct".
- A minimum deposit of 10 USD is required to activate the Expert Advisor in auto-trading.
This way, any user can access and run the TradingAdmin Expert Advisor at no additional cost, provided they meet the registration and account type requirements with RoboForex.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
2%
0
0
USD
USD
103
USD
USD
1
94%
17
94%
29%
1.35
0.11
USD
USD
7%
1:300