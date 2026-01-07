- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
12
이익 거래:
11 (91.66%)
손실 거래:
1 (8.33%)
최고의 거래:
2.12 USD
최악의 거래:
-3.67 USD
총 수익:
5.78 USD (86 pips)
총 손실:
-4.90 USD (49 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (5.22 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
5.22 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
39.78%
최대 입금량:
38.94%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
22 분
회복 요인:
0.23
롱(주식매수):
2 (16.67%)
숏(주식차입매도):
10 (83.33%)
수익 요인:
1.18
기대수익:
0.07 USD
평균 이익:
0.53 USD
평균 손실:
-4.90 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-3.67 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3.67 USD (1)
Algo 트레이딩:
91%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.13 USD
최대한의:
3.91 USD (3.75%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.58% (3.73 USD)
자본금별:
6.67% (6.79 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURCAD
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|USDCAD
|0
|AUDUSD
|0
|NZDUSD
|0
|NZDCAD
|-4
|EURUSD
|0
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURCAD
|39
|EURAUD
|28
|USDCAD
|9
|AUDUSD
|5
|NZDUSD
|1
|NZDCAD
|-49
|EURUSD
|4
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +2.12 USD
최악의 거래: -4 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +5.22 USD
연속 최대 손실: -3.67 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.63 × 3702
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.71 × 14
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.17 × 12
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.27 × 51
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
BCS5-Real
|1.64 × 28
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.68 × 803
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.89 × 187
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.92 × 25
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|2.00 × 4
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
This account is running the Expert Advisor "TradingAdmin", which is available for free on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160858.
The Expert Advisor itself is completely free, and the only conditions to use it in auto-trading mode are:
- The account must be a Prime or ECN type with the broker RoboForex, since these accounts provide zero spread and very low commissions, ensuring optimal system performance.
- The account must be registered with the Partner ID "vygct".
- A minimum deposit of 10 USD is required to activate the Expert Advisor in auto-trading.
This way, any user can access and run the TradingAdmin Expert Advisor at no additional cost, provided they meet the registration and account type requirements with RoboForex.
