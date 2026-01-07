시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / TradingAdmin100
Juan David Ochoa Garcia

TradingAdmin100

Juan David Ochoa Garcia
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 1%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
12
이익 거래:
11 (91.66%)
손실 거래:
1 (8.33%)
최고의 거래:
2.12 USD
최악의 거래:
-3.67 USD
총 수익:
5.78 USD (86 pips)
총 손실:
-4.90 USD (49 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (5.22 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
5.22 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
39.78%
최대 입금량:
38.94%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
22 분
회복 요인:
0.23
롱(주식매수):
2 (16.67%)
숏(주식차입매도):
10 (83.33%)
수익 요인:
1.18
기대수익:
0.07 USD
평균 이익:
0.53 USD
평균 손실:
-4.90 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-3.67 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3.67 USD (1)
Algo 트레이딩:
91%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.13 USD
최대한의:
3.91 USD (3.75%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.58% (3.73 USD)
자본금별:
6.67% (6.79 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURCAD 3
EURAUD 3
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
NZDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURCAD 2
EURAUD 1
USDCAD 0
AUDUSD 0
NZDUSD 0
NZDCAD -4
EURUSD 0
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURCAD 39
EURAUD 28
USDCAD 9
AUDUSD 5
NZDUSD 1
NZDCAD -49
EURUSD 4
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +2.12 USD
최악의 거래: -4 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +5.22 USD
연속 최대 손실: -3.67 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 7
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.63 × 3702
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.71 × 14
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.17 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
BCS5-Real
1.64 × 28
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.68 × 803
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.89 × 187
Exness-MT5Real7
1.92 × 25
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
2.00 × 4
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
109 더...
This account is running the Expert Advisor "TradingAdmin", which is available for free on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160858.

The Expert Advisor itself is completely free, and the only conditions to use it in auto-trading mode are:

  • The account must be a Prime or ECN type with the broker RoboForex, since these accounts provide zero spread and very low commissions, ensuring optimal system performance.
  • The account must be registered with the Partner ID "vygct".
  • A minimum deposit of 10 USD is required to activate the Expert Advisor in auto-trading.

This way, any user can access and run the TradingAdmin Expert Advisor at no additional cost, provided they meet the registration and account type requirements with RoboForex.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 21:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 20:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 16:53
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 16:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 16:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
TradingAdmin100
월별 30 USD
1%
0
0
USD
101
USD
1
91%
12
91%
40%
1.17
0.07
USD
7%
1:300
