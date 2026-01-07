SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / One Axis 2
Syed Asbar Ali

One Axis 2

Syed Asbar Ali
0 Bewertungen
15 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 67%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
377
Gewinntrades:
250 (66.31%)
Verlusttrades:
127 (33.69%)
Bester Trade:
289.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-99.20 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5 119.76 USD (26 082 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 947.68 USD (14 715 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
28 (1 077.26 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 077.26 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
64
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.79
Long-Positionen:
202 (53.58%)
Short-Positionen:
175 (46.42%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.63
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
8.41 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
20.48 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-15.34 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-541.29 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-541.29 USD (13)
Wachstum pro Monat :
47.59%
Jahresprognose:
577.41%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
153.23 USD
Maximaler:
547.47 USD (3.46%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.20% (547.47 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSDr 377
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDr 3.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDr 11K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +289.90 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -99 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 28
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 13
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 077.26 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -541.29 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Trades are executed near important technical areas, targeting intraday opportunities with a controlled swing approach.

Market conditions and volatility are continuously considered, with positions managed under strict risk and exposure guidelines. Most trades are managed within the same day to support disciplined capital rotation.

Recommended minimum balance: $1,000.
Focus: structured execution, patience, and risk control.

Regards,
Asbar Ali


