Syed Asbar Ali

One Axis 2

Syed Asbar Ali
0 reviews
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 67%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
377
Profit Trades:
250 (66.31%)
Loss Trades:
127 (33.69%)
Best trade:
289.90 USD
Worst trade:
-99.20 USD
Gross Profit:
5 119.76 USD (26 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 947.68 USD (14 715 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (1 077.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 077.26 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.79
Long Trades:
202 (53.58%)
Short Trades:
175 (46.42%)
Profit Factor:
2.63
Expected Payoff:
8.41 USD
Average Profit:
20.48 USD
Average Loss:
-15.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-541.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-541.29 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
47.59%
Annual Forecast:
577.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
153.23 USD
Maximal:
547.47 USD (3.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.20% (547.47 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDr 377
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDr 3.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDr 11K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +289.90 USD
Worst trade: -99 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 077.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -541.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Trades are executed near important technical areas, targeting intraday opportunities with a controlled swing approach.

Market conditions and volatility are continuously considered, with positions managed under strict risk and exposure guidelines. Most trades are managed within the same day to support disciplined capital rotation.

Recommended minimum balance: $1,000.
Focus: structured execution, patience, and risk control.

Regards,
Asbar Ali


