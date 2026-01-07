Hello!









Your account must have at least 1000 US dollars to copy 0.01 lot.





The spread requirement for XAUUSD is 10-30. Trading accounts with only 3 decimal places are not suitable.







The goal of this system is to achieve approximately 5-20% monthly return on your account.

To fully replicate my lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine. MQL5 service has a set of formulas to calculate your lot size based on the proportion. Generally, your balance needs to be 10-15% higher to achieve precise synchronization.

In the terminal settings, please set the acceptable spread/slippage to 15-25.





Risk Warning

Foreign exchange trading involves high risk and may result in loss of funds. Users are responsible for their own investment decisions and losses. Historical records do not represent future results. Signal authors are not responsible for any losses. Please assess the risks before trading.

Your feedback is welcome!