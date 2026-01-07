SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Playground
Xing Chen Lin

Playground

Xing Chen Lin
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 23%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
18
Gewinntrades:
13 (72.22%)
Verlusttrades:
5 (27.78%)
Bester Trade:
157.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-89.90 USD
Bruttoprofit:
380.65 USD (6 331 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-162.16 USD (4 135 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (77.04 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
174.91 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading-Aktivität:
9.60%
Max deposit load:
21.36%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
18
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
25 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.06
Long-Positionen:
10 (55.56%)
Short-Positionen:
8 (44.44%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.35
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
12.14 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
29.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-32.43 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-104.22 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-104.22 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
23.08%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.33 USD
Maximaler:
106.05 USD (9.22%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.68% (104.55 USD)
Kapital:
10.85% (117.09 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.n 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.n 218
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.n 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +157.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -90 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +77.04 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -104.22 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Hello! 


Your account must have at least 1000 US dollars to copy 0.01 lot.

The spread requirement for XAUUSD is 10-30. Trading accounts with only 3 decimal places are not suitable.

The goal of this system is to achieve approximately 5-20% monthly return on your account.
To fully replicate my lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine. MQL5 service has a set of formulas to calculate your lot size based on the proportion. Generally, your balance needs to be 10-15% higher to achieve precise synchronization.
In the terminal settings, please set the acceptable spread/slippage to 15-25. 

Risk Warning
Foreign exchange trading involves high risk and may result in loss of funds. Users are responsible for their own investment decisions and losses. Historical records do not represent future results. Signal authors are not responsible for any losses. Please assess the risks before trading.
Your feedback is welcome!
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 09:47
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 09:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 09:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 08:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 08:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 08:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 08:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 08:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Playground
30 USD pro Monat
23%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
0%
18
72%
10%
2.34
12.14
USD
11%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.