Trades insgesamt:
18
Gewinntrades:
13 (72.22%)
Verlusttrades:
5 (27.78%)
Bester Trade:
157.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-89.90 USD
Bruttoprofit:
380.65 USD (6 331 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-162.16 USD (4 135 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (77.04 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
174.91 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading-Aktivität:
9.60%
Max deposit load:
21.36%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
18
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
25 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.06
Long-Positionen:
10 (55.56%)
Short-Positionen:
8 (44.44%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.35
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
12.14 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
29.28 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-32.43 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-104.22 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-104.22 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
23.08%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.33 USD
Maximaler:
106.05 USD (9.22%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.68% (104.55 USD)
Kapital:
10.85% (117.09 USD)
Bester Trade: +157.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -90 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +77.04 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -104.22 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Hello!
Your account must have at least 1000 US dollars to copy 0.01 lot.
The spread requirement for XAUUSD is 10-30. Trading accounts with only 3 decimal places are not suitable.
The goal of this system is to achieve approximately 5-20% monthly return on your account.
To fully replicate my lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine. MQL5 service has a set of formulas to calculate your lot size based on the proportion. Generally, your balance needs to be 10-15% higher to achieve precise synchronization.
In the terminal settings, please set the acceptable spread/slippage to 15-25.
Risk Warning
Foreign exchange trading involves high risk and may result in loss of funds. Users are responsible for their own investment decisions and losses. Historical records do not represent future results. Signal authors are not responsible for any losses. Please assess the risks before trading.
Your feedback is welcome!
Keine Bewertungen
