- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
18
Profit Trade:
13 (72.22%)
Loss Trade:
5 (27.78%)
Best Trade:
157.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-89.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
380.65 USD (6 331 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-162.16 USD (4 135 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (77.04 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
174.91 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.28
Attività di trading:
9.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.36%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
25 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.06
Long Trade:
10 (55.56%)
Short Trade:
8 (44.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.35
Profitto previsto:
12.14 USD
Profitto medio:
29.28 USD
Perdita media:
-32.43 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-104.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-104.22 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
23.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.33 USD
Massimale:
106.05 USD (9.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.68% (104.55 USD)
Per equità:
10.85% (117.09 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.n
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.n
|218
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.n
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +157.50 USD
Worst Trade: -90 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +77.04 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -104.22 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Hello!
Your account must have at least 1000 US dollars to copy 0.01 lot.
The spread requirement for XAUUSD is 10-30. Trading accounts with only 3 decimal places are not suitable.
The goal of this system is to achieve approximately 5-20% monthly return on your account.
To fully replicate my lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine. MQL5 service has a set of formulas to calculate your lot size based on the proportion. Generally, your balance needs to be 10-15% higher to achieve precise synchronization.
In the terminal settings, please set the acceptable spread/slippage to 15-25.
Risk Warning
Foreign exchange trading involves high risk and may result in loss of funds. Users are responsible for their own investment decisions and losses. Historical records do not represent future results. Signal authors are not responsible for any losses. Please assess the risks before trading.
Your feedback is welcome!
