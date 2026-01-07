SignalsSections
Xing Chen Lin

Playground

Xing Chen Lin
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 23%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
13 (72.22%)
Loss Trades:
5 (27.78%)
Best trade:
157.50 USD
Worst trade:
-89.90 USD
Gross Profit:
380.65 USD (6 331 pips)
Gross Loss:
-162.16 USD (4 135 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (77.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.91 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
9.60%
Max deposit load:
21.36%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
10 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
8 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
12.14 USD
Average Profit:
29.28 USD
Average Loss:
-32.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-104.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-104.22 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
23.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.33 USD
Maximal:
106.05 USD (9.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.68% (104.55 USD)
By Equity:
10.85% (117.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.n 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.n 218
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.n 2.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +157.50 USD
Worst trade: -90 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hello! 


Your account must have at least 1000 US dollars to copy 0.01 lot.

The spread requirement for XAUUSD is 10-30. Trading accounts with only 3 decimal places are not suitable.

The goal of this system is to achieve approximately 5-20% monthly return on your account.
To fully replicate my lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine. MQL5 service has a set of formulas to calculate your lot size based on the proportion. Generally, your balance needs to be 10-15% higher to achieve precise synchronization.
In the terminal settings, please set the acceptable spread/slippage to 15-25. 

Risk Warning
Foreign exchange trading involves high risk and may result in loss of funds. Users are responsible for their own investment decisions and losses. Historical records do not represent future results. Signal authors are not responsible for any losses. Please assess the risks before trading.
Your feedback is welcome!
No reviews
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 09:47
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.07 09:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.07 09:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 08:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 08:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.07 08:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 08:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 08:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Playground
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
0%
18
72%
10%
2.34
12.14
USD
11%
1:500
