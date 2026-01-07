- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
13 (72.22%)
Loss Trades:
5 (27.78%)
Best trade:
157.50 USD
Worst trade:
-89.90 USD
Gross Profit:
380.65 USD (6 331 pips)
Gross Loss:
-162.16 USD (4 135 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (77.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.91 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
9.60%
Max deposit load:
21.36%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
10 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
8 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
12.14 USD
Average Profit:
29.28 USD
Average Loss:
-32.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-104.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-104.22 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
23.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.33 USD
Maximal:
106.05 USD (9.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.68% (104.55 USD)
By Equity:
10.85% (117.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.n
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.n
|218
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.n
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +157.50 USD
Worst trade: -90 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Hello!
Your account must have at least 1000 US dollars to copy 0.01 lot.
The spread requirement for XAUUSD is 10-30. Trading accounts with only 3 decimal places are not suitable.
The goal of this system is to achieve approximately 5-20% monthly return on your account.
To fully replicate my lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine. MQL5 service has a set of formulas to calculate your lot size based on the proportion. Generally, your balance needs to be 10-15% higher to achieve precise synchronization.
In the terminal settings, please set the acceptable spread/slippage to 15-25.
Risk Warning
Foreign exchange trading involves high risk and may result in loss of funds. Users are responsible for their own investment decisions and losses. Historical records do not represent future results. Signal authors are not responsible for any losses. Please assess the risks before trading.
Your feedback is welcome!
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
1
0%
18
72%
10%
2.34
12.14
USD
USD
11%
1:500