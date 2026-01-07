- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
18
이익 거래:
13 (72.22%)
손실 거래:
5 (27.78%)
최고의 거래:
157.50 USD
최악의 거래:
-89.90 USD
총 수익:
380.65 USD (6 331 pips)
총 손실:
-162.16 USD (4 135 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
6 (77.04 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
174.91 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.28
거래 활동:
9.60%
최대 입금량:
21.36%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
18
평균 유지 시간:
25 분
회복 요인:
2.06
롱(주식매수):
10 (55.56%)
숏(주식차입매도):
8 (44.44%)
수익 요인:
2.35
기대수익:
12.14 USD
평균 이익:
29.28 USD
평균 손실:
-32.43 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-104.22 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-104.22 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
23.08%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.33 USD
최대한의:
106.05 USD (9.22%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.68% (104.55 USD)
자본금별:
10.85% (117.09 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.n
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD.n
|218
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD.n
|2.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +157.50 USD
최악의 거래: -90 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +77.04 USD
연속 최대 손실: -104.22 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Hello!
Your account must have at least 1000 US dollars to copy 0.01 lot.
The spread requirement for XAUUSD is 10-30. Trading accounts with only 3 decimal places are not suitable.
The goal of this system is to achieve approximately 5-20% monthly return on your account.
To fully replicate my lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine. MQL5 service has a set of formulas to calculate your lot size based on the proportion. Generally, your balance needs to be 10-15% higher to achieve precise synchronization.
In the terminal settings, please set the acceptable spread/slippage to 15-25.
Risk Warning
Foreign exchange trading involves high risk and may result in loss of funds. Users are responsible for their own investment decisions and losses. Historical records do not represent future results. Signal authors are not responsible for any losses. Please assess the risks before trading.
Your feedback is welcome!
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
23%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
1
0%
18
72%
10%
2.34
12.14
USD
USD
11%
1:500