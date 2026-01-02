SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / EArineidingshi1
Yi Bing Xiao

EArineidingshi1

Yi Bing Xiao
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 500 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 6%
BCRCo-REAL
1:400
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
60
Gewinntrades:
37 (61.66%)
Verlusttrades:
23 (38.33%)
Bester Trade:
50.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-20.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
240.16 USD (12 882 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-178.90 USD (5 362 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (52.10 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
70.04 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
91.69%
Max deposit load:
33.46%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
64
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
0.65
Long-Positionen:
39 (65.00%)
Short-Positionen:
21 (35.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.34
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.02 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.78 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-90.46 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-90.46 USD (8)
Algo-Trading:
33%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
9.85 USD
Maximaler:
94.87 USD (8.70%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
8.70% (94.87 USD)
Kapital:
4.21% (43.45 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
GBPJPY 2
EURUSD 2
EURNZD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPCHF 1
EURAUD 1
GBPUSD 1
AUDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
AUDCAD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 56
GBPJPY 1
EURUSD 11
EURNZD 1
EURJPY 1
GBPCHF -3
EURAUD -1
GBPUSD 2
AUDCHF -2
EURCAD -2
NZDJPY -1
AUDJPY -2
USDCAD 1
AUDCAD -1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.9K
GBPJPY 135
EURUSD 229
EURNZD 121
EURJPY 182
GBPCHF -212
EURAUD -218
GBPUSD 191
AUDCHF -175
EURCAD -257
NZDJPY -85
AUDJPY -332
USDCAD 171
AUDCAD -148
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +50.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +52.10 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -90.46 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "BCRCo-REAL" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 8
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-02
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
1.00 × 1
Duramarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.13 × 8
XMTrading-Real 48
4.96 × 445
ICMarkets-Live11
13.33 × 55
Weltrade-Live
15.58 × 208
EA + manual trading, with a maximum drawdown of $500 on a $1000 account. It is recommended to start with $1500, in case you happen to encounter the drawdown period—starting with only $1000 might cause anxiety. Basically, the EA trades 0.01 lots per $1500. Please adjust according to your own situation.
Keine Bewertungen
