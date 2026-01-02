- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
60
Gewinntrades:
37 (61.66%)
Verlusttrades:
23 (38.33%)
Bester Trade:
50.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-20.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
240.16 USD (12 882 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-178.90 USD (5 362 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (52.10 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
70.04 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
91.69%
Max deposit load:
33.46%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
64
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
0.65
Long-Positionen:
39 (65.00%)
Short-Positionen:
21 (35.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.34
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.02 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.78 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-90.46 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-90.46 USD (8)
Algo-Trading:
33%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
9.85 USD
Maximaler:
94.87 USD (8.70%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
8.70% (94.87 USD)
Kapital:
4.21% (43.45 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|45
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|EURNZD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|56
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|11
|EURNZD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|-3
|EURAUD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|-2
|EURCAD
|-2
|NZDJPY
|-1
|AUDJPY
|-2
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDCAD
|-1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.9K
|GBPJPY
|135
|EURUSD
|229
|EURNZD
|121
|EURJPY
|182
|GBPCHF
|-212
|EURAUD
|-218
|GBPUSD
|191
|AUDCHF
|-175
|EURCAD
|-257
|NZDJPY
|-85
|AUDJPY
|-332
|USDCAD
|171
|AUDCAD
|-148
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +50.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +52.10 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -90.46 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "BCRCo-REAL" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 8
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-02
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.00 × 1
|
Duramarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.13 × 8
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|4.96 × 445
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|13.33 × 55
|
Weltrade-Live
|15.58 × 208
EA + manual trading, with a maximum drawdown of $500 on a $1000 account. It is recommended to start with $1500, in case you happen to encounter the drawdown period—starting with only $1000 might cause anxiety. Basically, the EA trades 0.01 lots per $1500. Please adjust according to your own situation.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
500 USD pro Monat
6%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
1
33%
60
61%
92%
1.34
1.02
USD
USD
9%
1:400